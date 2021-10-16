Audi Q5 e-tron to reportedly be launched in China next month

The Volkswagen ID.6 three-row electric crossover in China will soon get accompanied by the Audi Q5 e-tron as the German automotive giant has confirmed its launch in the fast-growing Asian market, according to emerging media reports. The Chinese Ministry of Industry & Information Technology’s (MIIT’s) documents hint that Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, has plans to officially unveil the Q5 e-tron at the upcoming Guanguzhou Motor Show on 19th of November this year.

The reports also suggest that the Audi Q5 e-tron will be produced alongside Volkswagen ID.6, at one of the joint venture (JV) manufacturing plants in China. It may be noted here that the company is involved in two JVs: FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co. Ltd. in Foshan and SAIC Volkswagen in Anting. The FAW-Volkswagen is already manufacturing Audi and Volkswagen’s passenger cars for sale in China.

The Audi Q5 e-tron is basically the same as the Volkswagen ID.6 as it is based on the Modular Electric Drive (MEB) Toolkit. However, it comes with Audi’s premium approach.

The luxury car brand is reportedly preparing to launch the Q5 e-tron in several versions: two battery options and a few powertrain options. More precisely, the upcoming EV will be available in 63.2-kWh and 83.4-kWh battery options and rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrains. The combination of 83.4 kWh battery and 150 kW RWD will deliver a NEDC range of up to 560 km (roughly 348 miles) on a single charge. It will have a 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and its curb weight has been reported at 2,325 kg.

The Audi Q5 e-tron all-electric car (63.2 kWh, RWD) will come equipped with 132 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and offer a NEDC range of 420 km (roughly 261 miles) between two charges. Its 63.2-kWh battery pack weighs 367 kg, while its curb weight has been reported at 2,210 kg.

The 83.4 kWh, AWD version of the EV will have 225 kW (80-kW induction motor in the front and 150-kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor in the rear). Its range and curb weight have been rated at 520 km (323 miles) and 2,410 kg, respectively.

However, a number of specs will be common among all versions. For example, all the aforementioned versions will be based on MEB platform, and feature 7 seats, dimensions of 4,876 mm (length), 1,860 mm (length), and 1,675 mm (length). Wheelbase will also be the same, at 2,966 mm.