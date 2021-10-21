NIO ES8 outperforms Audi e-tron in Bjørn Nyland’s range Test

The all-electric NIO ES8 SUV outperformed the Audi e-tron in a recently conducted Bjørn Nyland’s range test, thanks to the Chinese full-size EV’s powerful battery pack. The NIO ES8, which was recently introduced in the fast-growing electric vehicle market of Norway, was tested against the Audi e-tron in terms of range by Bjørn Nyland.

The test revealed that the 500 km (311 miles) WLTP range rating for the 100-kWh battery version of the ES8 isn’t achievable, but its range found to be quite impressive, considering that fact that it is a full-size 7-seat SUV.

At speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), the NIO ES8 delivered a range of 397 km (247 miles), using 87.9 kWh of the aforementioned available battery capacity. The energy consumption was recorded at 221 Wh per km (356 Wh per mile).

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range declined by more than a quarter to 293 km (182 miles) per full charge. Consumption of energy increased to 300 Wh per km (483 Wh per mile).

Sharing the results of the test for the 2021 NIO ES8 (100 kWh, AWD) version, Bjørn Nyland revealed that the Chinese EV delivered a range of 397 km (247 miles), at 90 km/h (56 mph) with estimated battery capacity usage of 87.9 kWh. The range is somewhat lower that the company’s claims. It might be due to 21-inch tires (Continental MC6) and lower temperature (11°C).

The Audi e-tron 55 SUV delivered a range of 370 km (230 miles) on a single full charge with estimated used battery capacity of 83.1 kWh when its speed was fixed at 90 km/h (56 mph). At this speed, its energy consumption was recorded at 225 Wh per km (362 Wh per mile). The EV ran on 20-inch Bridgestone Alenza tires. At the time of the test, temperature was at 18°C.

Running at speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the Audi e-tron delivered a lower range of 270 km (168 miles), with energy consumption of 308 Wh per km (496 Wh per mile). The energy consumption increased 37 per cent, while the range slipped 27 per cent. Other conditions, such as temperature (18°C) and tires (20-inch Bridgestone Alenza) remained the same.

The Tesla Model X also participated in the Bjørn Nyland's range test, and once again emerged as the king in terms of range. It delivered a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) achievable at speed of 90 km/h, and over 400 km (250 miles) achievable at 120 km/h.