Mercedes-Benz EQC to be launched in USA in next-generation guise in 2025

The Mercedes-Benz EQC fully-electric compact crossover SUV will be rolled out in the U.S. market as well, albeit in next-generation guise by mid of current decade. According to fresh information, the luxury car brand has informed dealers that the battery-powered Mercedes-Benz EQC will hit American roads by the end of 2025. The manufacturer also revealed that the second-generation of the EQC will be rolled out in the U.S. alongside an electric C-Class sedan.

In May this year, Mercedes-Benz USA’s chief executive officer (CEO) Dimitris Psillakis told reporters that the existing EQC wasn’t the right electric model to be rolled out in the U.S. market. The top executive stressed that the company didn’t want to launch a “half-cooked” product in the U.S. market.

At the time, Psillakis said, “When you launch a new brand, you have to have the right products. We cannot come to the market with half-cooked plans. Clearly, we were not ready to launch the EQ brand [during COVID]. We made the decision to delay the launch of the brand to prepare ourselves and the network with the right product.”

Meanwhile, the luxury car brand announced the launch of EQS electric flagship vehicle, but dealers wanted to have a GLC-sized electric crossover because an EV of that size would bring big amounts. Currently, the gas-powered GLC is one of the best selling vehicles in the U.S. In the first nine months of 2021, it emerged as the brand’s second best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market. The manufacturer finally listened to the dealers’ wishes, and decided not to launch the EQS in its current guise.

The second-generation of the EV will arrive as part of a fleet of fully-electric vehicles that the manufacturer is planning to launch in the U.S. by the mid of current decade, marking its shift from conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric powertrains.

The upcoming fully-electric EQC compact crossover SUV will be joined by an all-electric C-Class sedan, and both electric models will be built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform.

By virtue of its muscular proportions, the all-electric EQC has been classified as a crossover SUV. It is 4,761 mm in length, 1,884 mm in width, and 1,624 mm in height. Its wheelbase and Kerb weight are 2,873 mm and 2,425 kg, respectively. Equipped with an 80kWh Li-ion battery pack, it delivers a range of up to 471 km on single charge, with top speed of 180 km/hr.