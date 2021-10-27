Ford Pro's some fleet customers show reluctance to adopt new EVs

Becoming an instant hit, the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck garnered more than 150,000 reservation orders from customers. Likewise, the Ford E-Transit electric van received a lot of attention, with more than 24,000 reservations placed within a few days after its launch. However, some of the automobile giant’s fleet customers remain reluctant.

According to a recently-published Reuters’ article, some of Ford’s fleet customers are reluctant when it comes to switch from existing vehicles to the manufacturer’s new EVs, especially the electric van. The article claims that such reluctant fleet customers are taking a “wait and see” approach.

With a huge demand for the Ford F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van on the one hand and reluctance from the side of some fleet customers, there are mixed signals about both upcoming EVs.

However, it is quite normal that some groups find the first generation of any electric versions good enough to meet their needs, while others like to take watch and watch approach before accepting the new versions to ensure they precisely meet their needs.

Expecting mass adoption of electrification of vehicles, including commercial buses and vans, by 2030; Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit that the company’s EVs have specifically been designed and developed for real people doing real work.

Speaking on the topic, the top executive added, “In the U.S., we see 70% of the full-size bus and van industry going electric by 2030. That’s more than 300,000 vehicles annually. And we expect a third of the full-size pickup (market) to go all-electric by 2030, which is more than 800,000 vehicles annually.”

Cannis stressed that fleet customers can save money on fuel, maintenance and repairs by swapping their fleets of ICE vehicles with EVs. But, he admitted that there is still a fear of the unknown about first versions of conventional vehicle among both employees and managers.

In any case, one thing can be taken for guaranteed—Ford is not going to face a demand problem. The Dearborn, Michigan-headquartered manufacturer has already received reservation orders from customers in large numbers. In fact, even the manufacturer is wondering how it would meet such a high demand for its two new EVs. Earlier this year, the auto giant announced plans to produce 15,000 and 55,000 units of the F-150 Lightning in 2022 and 2023, respectively. It will boost to 80,000 units in 2024.