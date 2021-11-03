Tesla allows non-Tesla EV owners to use 10 Superchargers in Netherlands

Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla Motors has confirmed that 10 of its Superchargers in the Netherlands are now allowing drivers of non-Tesla EVs to charge their vehicles. Tesla announced that its Superchargers in Apeldoorn Oost, Breukelen, Duiven, Eemnes, Meerkerk, Hengelo, Sassenheim, Tilburg, Naarden, and Zwolle have been opened to even non-Tesla EV owners. However, they must have the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher) installed on their mobile devices.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had announced that it was mulling plans to open its Supercharger stations for everyone, not just Tesla car owners.

The company also made it clear that it is just a pilot program running only in the Netherlands, but if successful, it will also be expanded to other countries. Non-Tesla EV owners in other countries are expected to get access to the Superchargers sooner than later.

Announcing the pilot program, Tesla said, “With this pilot we offer Dutch drivers of Non-Tesla's the possibility to use our Superchargers at 10 locations via the Tesla app. Tesla owners can continue to use these charging stations in the same way they are used to.”

The EV giant added that it would closely monitor charging of EV at the ten locations and listen to the customers’ experiences to make any required adjustments before expanding the service to other locations of the world.

Tesla’s network of Superchargers claims to the world’s leading fast charging network. It enjoyed an unprecedented growth over the past few years, thanks to the world’s accelerated shift to EVs. According to available figures, Tesla had as many as 27,000 Supercharging stalls at roughly 3,000 stations around the world. In the second quarter of 2021, the network had less than 14,000 Supercharging stalls. The number grew to nearly 30,000 stall at 3,260 charging stations at the end of second quarter this year, representing a significant expansion in the network.

With the availability of 10 Tesla Superchargers for one and all, the Netherlands has become the first country in the world to enable owners of non-Tesla EVs to use the American company’s world-famous fast charging network.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-headquartered electric car pioneer stressed that it always aspired to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs so that more and more drivers could be encouraged to switch from ICEs to electric powertrains as part of its larger mission to accelerate the global transition to environment-friendly sustainable energy.