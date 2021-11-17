Daimler's Mitsubishi Fuso Delivered 300 eCanter Trucks

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation (MFTBC), a subsidiary of Germany-based Daimler AG headquartered in Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan, has announced that it has delivered another 300 units of all-electric Fuso eCanter light-duty truck to customers globally.

With a range of 100km (62.2 miles) and payload capacity up to 3.5 tones, the Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter is said to be one of the best eco-friendly alternative for inner-city distribution. Small series production of the all-electric commercial vehicle started in 2017 but it is still more of a pilot program rather than regular sales. By February 2021, the manufacturer delivered 200 units of the EV. In less than 9 months, 100 more units were delivered. While the commercial EV still seems to be part of a pilot program rather than regular sales, the figures at least show that the volume is gradually on the rise.

According to available information, the Fuso eCanter trucks on the road have thus far covered 4 million km (roughly 2.5 million miles). The total distance stands for just over 13,000 km per EV on average. Japan, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United States are currently serving as main markets for the Fuso eCanter.

MFTBC said in a statement, “Customers in sixteen countries and cities such as New York, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and even Auckland trust in the reliable urban delivery truck. More deliveries are set to follow successively.”

According to the figures released by the manufacturer, the top market for the Fuso eCanter trucks is Europe, which has received more than 190 units of all-electric truck. Japan and the United States received nearly 75 and 40 units, respectively. The total has cross the milestone of300 units.

The Fuso eCanter comes equipped with a single electric motor that draws power from a pack of six 11kWh batteries. The system produces 135kW (roughly 181hp) and 390Nm of torque. An ICE version of the commercial vehicle with 3.0-litre turbo-diesel system is rated at 96kW (roughly 129hp) and 300Nm of torque. On a single charge, it can cover a distance of 150 km.

The interior of the Fuso eCanter is quite similar to a regular wide-cab Canter as the electric version also offers three seats, including one seat for the driver. Vehicle weight is quoted at 2990kg, while the GVM for this electric model is 7490kg.