Genesis releases teaser image of Electrified GV70 ahead of Guangzhou Auto Show

Genesis Motor LLC, the luxury vehicle arm of the South Korean vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group, has just released a teaser image of the Electrified GV70 ahead of its official unveiling at the upcoming Guangzhou Auto Show.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is an upcoming all-electric version of the conventionally gas-powered Genesis GV70 luxury SUV, which emerged as one of the most popular cars this year. This successful product from Genesis has been described as a “pure luxury vehicle” available in the market. The same is being expected from the all-electric version of the SUV, which is all set to make debut in China.

The recently released single teaser image of the Genesis Electrified GV70 luxury SUV doesn’t reveal much about the vehicle. It only shows the front fascia of the fully-electric SUV with its closed-off grille. The design of the electric SUV’s front end looks quite similar to that of the combustion-powered GV70. However, the grille’s solid diamond-shaped sections notably differ from that of the conventional model. Under this panel, there is an integrated charging port. Just below the grille, there is a little more restrained design for the bumper with tiny air openings.

While the luxury brand has not revealed any official name or technical specs for the upcoming electric model, it will most probably be called the eGV70 in the United States as this name was reportedly registered by the company in January this year. Unofficial information also suggests that the upcoming EV could be based on the same electric powertrain as that of the Electrified G80. It means that the upcoming EV will have a dual-motor setup with ability to produce a peak output of 365 horsepower (roughly 272 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (roughly 700 Nm) of instant torque.

With such a setup, the electric luxury SUV would be able to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour (roughly 96 km per hour) in merely 4.9 seconds. More details are expected to surface during imminent Guangzhou Auto Show later this week, especially about the platform that will underpin the electric SUV.

The zero-emission luxury SUV is going to be the first Genesis electric model to be produced in the United States. It is expected to enter the South Korean manufacturer’s Alabama Plant sometime in early 2021, with deliveries likely to start before the end of the first quarter of the year.