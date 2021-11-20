E-ONE bags first order for electric fire truck from Mesa Fire & Medical Department

E-ONE, a subsidiary of specialty vehicles manufacturer REV Group, has confirmed that it has bagged its first order for an “all-electric” fire truck - the E-ONE Vector, which was first announced in August this year. According to a brief press release, the first E-ONE Vector fire truck will be built for the Mesa Fire & Medical Department in Mesa, Arizona. Delivery of the huge EV is expected to take place sometime next year.

The electric fire truck will reportedly come equipped with a 400 kW electric motor and a 316 kWh battery pack. While the manufacturer claims that it will be a fully-electric fire truck, we are not completely sure about that because it will reportedly also sport an on-board generator, which will act as a range extender. This option appears to be included in the order that E-ONE recently received from Mesa.

The long list of customized tech specs and features on the E-ONE Vector for Mesa includes 100-inch wide cab with raised roof, extruded aluminum body with full height and full depth compartments on each side, electronic stability control, galvanized & powder coated double rail frame with 194-in wheelbase, severe duty front bumper with full width tray, thermal battery management system, 500 amps of available 12V power, range extender for emergency back-up power, heavy duty two-arm overhead ladder rack with ladders measuring 16 feet and 28 feet in length.

It also features low hosebed design holding a total of 1750 feet of hose, 2002 FoamPro foam system, AXIS™ Smart truck technology, clean cab design with no SCBA in the cab, and enhanced air conditioning system with additional evaporator in rear of cab.

Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales for REV Fire Group, said, “In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus.”

Stressing that they were really excited to partner with Mesa to protect their community as well as the environment, the senior executive added that they were looking forward to delivering the first of the “revolutionary” EV fire trucks.

Like any other department, fire departments are trying to swap their ICE vehicles with EV as authorities are pushing them to cut their carbon footprint to help prevent global warming and the consequential climate change.