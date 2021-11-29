Rivers Casino Portsmouth ceremonial groundbreaking scheduled for Dec. 7, 2022

Developer Rush Street Gaming LLC has announced that ceremonial groundbreaking for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth project will be conducted on next Tuesday, December 7, 2022.

For the Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Chicago-headquartered developer has set aside $300 million. The casino project is set to be built on a 57-acre patch of land, which is located between McClean Street and Victory Boulevard, just south of Interstate 264. The site is also adjacent to Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.

Shannon Glover, Mayor for Portsmouth, also confirmed the groundbreaking event for the upcoming gambling & entertainment venue but didn’t provide any details on what the ceremony might bring about.

Portsmouth is one of four cities in Virginia where local voters overwhelmingly approved the development of a single casino during last year’s presidential election. Local residents eagerly accepted the idea of housing a casino in the city, with approximately 67 per cent of voters answering “Yes” to the ballot question about the gaming facility. The other three cities getting voters’ permission for building and gambling-friendly venues are: Bristol, Danville, and Norfolk.

A total of five cities were selected for developing a casino. Apart from the aforementioned four cities, the capital city of Richmond had also qualified to ask residents if they really wished to authorize a gambling-friendly venue in their area. But, local voters rejected the proposed $565M casino pitch as more than 51 per cent valid votes went against the proposed project from Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (PPE).

Portsmouth’s Rivers Casino and Norfolk’s HeadWaters Resort & Casino is expected to gain gambling enthusiasts casino-lacking Richmond, which is just 70 miles northwest of the two cities.

Bob McNab, a professor of economics at Old Dominion University, said, “The proposed casino in Richmond would have essentially blocked traffic from Richmond and northern Virginia from coming down to the casinos in Norfolk and Portsmouth.”

While ceremonial groundbreaking on the Portsmouth construction site is still more than a week away, site planning is already in progress. Crews are busy in clearing vegetation and other groundbreaking impediments.

While opponents of the gaming expansion in Virginia continue to argue that casino could lead to an increase in crime and problem gambling; proponents are of the view that upcoming casinos will provide a much-needed boost to local economies by generating new jobs and creating a new source of revenue.