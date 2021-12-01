Tesla officially starts deliveries of Model Y Performance in China

Just around a week after teasing Tesla fans, electric car giant Tesla Motors has started deliveries of the Model Y Performance electric SUV in China—the world’s leading car market. Tesla announced the start of Model Y Performance deliveries to Chinese customers along with price hikes for the other models. The reason behind the price hikes is said to be the American manufacturer falling victim to continued supply chain constraints. Elon Musk has mentioned supply constraints many times on his Twitter account.

The Tesla Model Y is the newest EV from the American brand to see mass production in China. Since last year, Model Y has become one of the best selling EVs alongside the Model 3 electric sedan, thanks to its higher performance compared to more veteran models like the Model S or Model X.

It is worth-mentioning here that the U.S. briefly saw a Standard Range version of the Model Y as Tesla CEO Elon Musk nixed it, but this version continues to be available as an option in China. Earlier in November, the manufacturer ditched the “Standard Range” denomination, simply calling the electric SUV the RWD Model Y. In spite of hefty price increases due to supply chain bottlenecks, the RWD Model Y sold like hot cakes. In fact, it was the third-best selling EV model in the fast-growing EV market of China in October this year.

The official Chinese website of Tesla is showing the availability of the Model Y Performance with a starting price tag of RMB 387,900 ($60,500), which is RMB 107,148 more than the price of the RWD version of the Model Y electric SUV. As the RWD version is available for RMB 280,752 ($43,900), even after the most recent price hike, the Model Y Performance is unquestionably costlier than the RWD version.

The Tesla Model Y Performance is powered by a dual-motor setup, with one motor on each axle. The standard model’s front motor delivers 272 horsepower, while the rear motor produces 212 horsepower. Together, the two motors setup produces 384 hp and 376 pound feet of torque. This output jumps to 450 horsepower and 471 pound feet of torque on the Performance trim, allowing the EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed and NEDC range have been reported at 250 km/h and 566 km (352 miles) on a single charge.

Deliveries of the Model Y Performance are sure to help the American manufacturer’s end of year numbers, paving the way for the EV pioneer to set a new record in terms of quarterly sales.