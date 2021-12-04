Mercedes-Benz launches EQB electric SUV for $50,000 in European Market

Stuttgart, Germany-headquartered luxury automotive maker Mercedes-Benz has announced the commencement of sales of its new all-electric EQB compact SUV in Europe, with price tag of around $50,000.

Designed and launched to compete against the like of the Tesla Model Y and Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is slightly bigger than the EQA. The production version of the EQB was unveiled in September this year. In Europe, the EQB can be ordered as a five-seater standard version or a seven-seater as an option. The luxury car brand also confirmed the price of the first two versions of the all-electric SUV.

Making the announcement, Mercedes-Benz said, “The EQB can now be ordered with prices starting at 55,311.20 Euros. In Germany, an environmental bonus of 7500 Euros makes this compact electric family car especially attractive. The EQB offers five seats as standard, and a seven-seater is an option for an extra 1416.10 Euros. After the EQA, the EQB is already the second all-electric compact from Mercedes-EQ.”

European prices of EVs always differ a little from the prices of their American variants. It would mean that by starting at €55,000 and removing the 19 per cent VAT, the Mercedes-Benz EQB would cost around $50,000 in the United States.

Currently, the new all-electric EQB compact SUV is available in only the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. However, the German manufacturer has confirmed that a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version will also be made available sooner than later.

Currently, the new EV is available in two variants: the EQB 300 4MATIC and EQB 350 4MATIC. The EQB 300 4MATIC features AWD drive system layout, Asynchronous motor (ASM)/permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) with peak output of 168kW and maximum torque of 390Nm. Its 0-100 km/h acceleration has been rated at 8 seconds, while speed peaks at 160km/h.

The EQB 350 4MATIC also features AWD drive system layout, but its Asynchronous motor (ASM)/permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) produces 215kW with a higher torque of 520Nm. Its 0-100 km/h accelerated has been rated at 6.2 seconds.

The interior of the EV is also impressive, true to the GLB. It uses the same infotainment setup that we have already seen in its gas-powered counterpart. Its two 12.3-inch touchscreen looks quite futuristic, but not as advanced as the recently-unveiled EQS.

While the European version of the all-electric EQB has already arrived, the U.S.-spec version of the EV is expected to be rolled out in early 2022.