MGM Resorts mulling plans to build new casino on Las Vegas Strip’s southern end

Hopeful and confident about the future of the Las Vegas Strip’s southern end, casino operator MGM Resorts International has hinted that it could further expand its dominance in the area. MGM Resorts International is the biggest operator of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip’s southern end, with its properties including Mandalay Bay, Luxor, MGM Grand, Excalibur, New York-New York, and Park MGM. The Tropicana is the only casino resort on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip that MGM does not operate.

The operator, however, is in no mood to live on its laurels. It continues to expand its presence in the area. In September this year, MGM announced that it would pay the Blackstone Group $1.6 billion to acquire the operational rights of the Cosmopolitan – a luxury casino and hotel. While that deal has not finished yet, a senior executive of the company has announced that the company is mulling plans to build an all- new casino near Excalibur.

Speaking at the recently-held Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, MGM Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jonathan Halkyard explained that the new gambling-friendly facility near Excalibur could theoretically be built from-the-ground-up. He revealed that there is a nearly 7-acre plot of Strip-facing plot of land in front of the Excalibur, which could be used to build a 3,000-room hotel tower equipped with a casino. However, he stressed that it was just an option.

Speaking on the topic, Halkyard said, “There is a substantial opportunity for our company to do additional development in that area if that’s something we think. There’s seven acres in front of the Excalibur. That’s equal to the entire footprint of The Cosmopolitan. I’m not suggesting we’re going to build a 3,000-room tower there, but that’s a significant development opportunity potentially.”

The land in question is owned by MGM Growth Properties, which serves as real estate investment trust (REIT) for MGM Resorts. Thus, the casino operator would first have to sign some sort of deal with its landlord if it really wants to build a new gambling-friendly property near Excalibur.

The Las Vegas Strip’s southern section is really bustling. MGM Resorts International is not the only operator mulling plans to build a new property in the area. Along with Allegiant Stadium, the MLB Oakland has also expressed interest in building a ballpark near the Tropicana.