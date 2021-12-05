Tesla not happy with proposed $4,500 extra incentive for EVs made by unionized workers

While the Biden administration is seeking support for the Build Back Better Act with a claim that it would boost the mass adoption of electric vehicles; Tesla is seeing the act as one more attack by the federal government on its growing business.

The Build Back Better Act, which is currently being discussed by the U.S. Senate, has been designed to accelerate the ongoing shift of manufacturer and consumers from conventional internal combustion engines to electric powertrains. However, some of its clauses put companies like Tesla, which invested early in EVs, at a disadvantage.

More precisely, Tesla is furious about the Build Back Better Act’s $4,500 additional incentive for all-electric cars made by unions. It may be noted here that Tesla workers have no unions. Thus, this incentive would not be available to EVs manufactured at Tesla factories.

The previously proposed plan had a limit of 200,000 units for US deliveries per manufacturer. It would also put companies like Tesla and GM at a notable disadvantage as these companies would reach the limit much earlier than other manufacturers. In simple words, the tax credits or incentives would not be available on EVs after a manufacturer would reach the threshold of 200,000 units, while other manufacturers would continue to enjoy the incentives that would put them at an edge over Tesla and GM. This section about the federal EV incentive was replaced the limit of deliveries per producer with an industry-wide period of 10 years for taking advantage of the incentive.

The replacement of the limit of deliveries per producer with industry-wide period of ten years is especially good for manufacturers like Tesla and GM, which are flourishing with the help incentives like $7,500 tax credit. But, now the EV pioneers are not happy with the addition of a $4,500 incentive for EVs built at factories where workers are unionized, on top of the already available incentive of $7,500.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, Tesla fans have been complaining that the federal government has been unfairly treating the Palo Alto, California-based EV giant. It started when the company was not invited to an EV announcement at the White House soon after President Joe Biden came to power.

On the other hand, the Biden administration continues to claim that introducing the $4,500 additional incentive for EVs coming out of union factories would encourage manufacturers provide workers with “good pay” and other benefits.