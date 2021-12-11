Toyota’s luxury car brand Lexus launches NX 450h+ PHEV with $55,650 MSRP

Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation, has introduced the second-generation of its mid-size luxury crossover/SUV NX model – the Lexus NX 450h+.

The Lexus NX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the widely-popular NX model, which was launched more than half a decade back in 2014. As the Japanese auto giant has sold more than 1 million units of the NX model, and the vehicle currently accounting for around one third of luxury car brand’s total European sales, there is a great chance that the newly-introduced PHEV version will also become popular in European and American markets.

Equipped with the same battery pack and powertrain as that of the Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV, the Lexus NX 450h+ offers EPA Combined all-electric range of 37 miles (roughly 60 km), slightly more than previously expected range of 36 miles on a single charge. However, the total range is 550 miles (roughly885 km).

Both PHEVs’ ranges are noticeably lower than that of the Toyota RAV4 Prime, which delivers driving range of 42 miles and 600 miles. It seems as if a big part of that might be due to the PHEV’s 20-inch wheels compared to the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s 18-inch wheels. The WLTP range of the vehicle has been reported at 643-47 miles (9-76 km), while the WLTP City range is 55-61 miles (89-98 km).

EPA Energy consumption the Lexus NX 450h+ in EV mode (including charging losses) has been reported at 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mile; 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mile; and 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mile.

The long list of key specs of the new PHEV includes an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery with 355.2 V pack voltage and 96 cells, 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine paired with 134-kW front motor and 270 Nm rear motor. Peak system output has been reported at 225 kW, while top speed has been pegged at 124 mph (200 km/h). With a curb weight of 4,475 lbs (2,030 kg), the PHEV has towing capacity of up to 2,000 lbs. An all-new multimedia system equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen comes as a standard feature.

The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20" model is available with a starting price tag of $55,650 (plus $1,075 destination charge). The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE 18" starts at $38,350 (plus $1,075 destination charge). However, federal tax credit brings the PHEV’s effective price tag down by of $7,500.