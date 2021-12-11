All-electric cars outshine ICE cars at 2021 Top Gear Awards

More than half a dozen electric cars bagged prestigious prizes at this year’s Top Gear Awards, proving that EVs are increasing their dominance in the automobile market. A total of seven electric cars were honored at the Top Gear annual awards 2021. In comparison, only two all-electric vehicles could receive awards at the 2020’s event.

At this year’s event, electric cars in a wide array of categories received awards. The Pininfarina Battista, for instance, was honored with TG’s Hyper GT of the Year Award. According to Top Gear judges, the all-electric Battista is “ballistically fast & luxurious,” and it excels at going very fast. It has an impressive driving range of 300 miles per single charge.

The BMW i4 electric car picked up Saloon of the Year Award. In addition to offering all the benefits of a traditionally gas powered 4-Series car, the i4 adds additional pace and power. The Renault Megane E-Tech – a new half-crossover and half-hatch version –bagged Family Hatch of the Year Award. It offers a blend of benefits of the traditional Megane and the latest technology.

Hyundai Motor received the highest honor at the Top Gear Annual Awards 2021, winning Car of the Year with i20 N and being named overall Manufacturer of the Year. The judges noted that Hyundai produced a class leading electric model line-up.

Praising Overall Car of the Year i20 N, Top Gear Magazine Editor Jack Rix said, “We already knew how brilliant the i20 N was after it brushed aside 25 other competitors at our recent Speed Week test to claim our coveted Performance Car of the Year title. But you don't win the top prize in our annual Awards without proving your all-round brilliance.”

Meanwhile, the Mercedes EQS and the Ford Mustang Mach-E scooped up Luxury Car of the Year and Family Car of the Year awards, respectively. The Mercedes EQS Quiet is technology-laden comfortable EV with more desirable exterior looks. The Ford Mustang Mach-E promises performance, style and fun in one package.

The Concept of the Year Award went to the Porsche Mission R, which previews the next-generation 718 Cayman and Boxster EVs. Finally, Crossover of the Year Award was bagged by the stylish as well as statistically brilliant Kia’s all-electric EV6.

Top Gear judges noted that they didn’t given all aforementioned accolades to all those electric cars just for the sake of it; rather the EVs earned those accolades because they are some of the best-executed vehicles available to consumers.