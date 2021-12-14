Ford to triple Mustang Mach-E output for North America/ EU markets

Dearborn, Michigan-headquartered American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company has announced a three-fold (3x) increase in the production of the Mustang Mach-E electric compact crossover SUV.

Announcing a 3x increase in Mustang Mach-E production, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that the manufacturer would likely triple production of the electric SUV in North America and European Union to more than 200,000 units per annum by 2023. The California Route 1 edition has reportedly also got a significant range bump.

In addition, the top executive announced modest price increases and new packages for 2022 models. Price increases decided by the American manufacturing giant will set the buyers back by $1000-$2000 per model and it jumps up to $3000 with options. However, he didn’t forget to claim that price increases decided by Ford are not as big as those announced by other electric car makers. He argued that other EV makers kept increasing prices much more abruptly throughout the year.

Speaking on the topic, Farley said, “We were first alerted to the Mustang Mach-E price increases last week when we received a dealer bulletin from Ford dealers noting the price increases which amount to $1000-$2000 per model and up to $3000 with options. Those price increases are notable not because how large they are but how relatively small they are.”

More precisely, the prices of the Mach-E Select, Mach-E Premium, 60P GT Performance Package, and the 997/99U Extended Range Battery version have been increased by $1,000; while the Mach-E California Route 1 have become costlier by $2,000.

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E is now available with a starting price tag of $43,895 (excluding federal tax credit of $7,500). The all-electric Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 version now features all-wheel drive (AWD), standard heated seats and steering wheel. The 2022 model of the Mach-E Premium will also be available in Ice White Edition Appearance Package. The black painted roof on Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition now comes as a standard feature. Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange roofs are now available on all trims, while the Iced Blue Silver Metallic is new to the new model of the all-electric SUV.

In a separate statement, Ford confirmed that it would close down reservation system for the F-150 Lightning pickup truck because it has surpassed the mark of 200,000 units, and the company is not able to keep up with soaring demand anymore.