Magna’s all-electric EtelligentReach powertrain to debut on new entrant EV in 2022

Magna International, the largest automobile parts manufacturer in North America, has announced that its all-electric connected powertrain called EtelligentReach will debut on a “new entrant vehicle” in 2022. Magna was recognized on the prestigious 2020 Forbes Global 2000 list.

Set to debut at CES 2022, EtelligentReach is a complete electric powertrain system comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes in addition to advanced software that will contribute to maximizing the driving range and dynamics of the electric vehicles.

According to Canada-based automobile parts manufacturer, EtelligentReach promises a range increase of around 30 per cent or up to 90 miles (145 km) in comparison to certain production electric cars in the same segment. The reported increase in range has been made possible by advancements in eDrive technology and a holistic vehicle development approach.

The company explained that its unique approach optimizes the interaction of individual eDrive components and the entire EV with an innovative, advanced software package. In short, EtelligentReach employs a functional, modular control unit, which integrates a choice of powertrain and chassis functions. A vehicle dynamics controller with a disconnect system boosts efficiency while trimming down carbon (CO2) emissions.

The new powertrain also offers a longitudinal torque vectoring function that improves the safety margin by up to 10 per cent. It controls each axle individually in all road conditions and significantly eases steering effort during dynamic cornering. Additional efficiency has been made possible by the use of silicon carbide within the inverter.

Explaining the new powertrain, Magna said, “This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts. The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient, every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.”

EtelligentReach is not the only electrification solution created by Magna. The Canadian automobile parts manufacturer has also designed and developed the EtelligentEco connected PHEV system and EtelligentForce that has enabled automobile manufacturers to electrify their ICE trucks without compromising on utility and functionality.

Aurora, Ontario-headquartered Magna has commercial contract manufacturing partnerships with a number of world-renowned brands, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Fisker, BAIC Group and Sony. The long list of clients includes General Motors, Ford Motor Co., FCA, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Volkswagen, Toyota and Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd.